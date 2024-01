Morales signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Monday.

Morales is known as a strong defensive catcher who has thrown out 51 percent of attempted base stealers since 2019. With a career .668 OPS in the minors, his offense is a different story, although he did pop 14 homers at hitter-friendly Triple-A Albuquerque in the Rockies organization in 2023. Morales will be organizational catching depth for the Cards.