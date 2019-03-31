Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Adds new pitch to aresenal
Hicks debuted a changeup in a nine-pitch outing against the Brewers on Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Hicks utilized the pitch twice with effectiveness during his appearance, as he logged swinging third strikes in both instances. The changeup checked in at 89 mph, making it quite the contrast for hitters compared to Hicks' 100 mph-plus sinker. Hicks worked on the changeup throughout spring training, and it appears to now have officially joined his fastball, slider and aforementioned sinker as weapons in his arsenal as the team's primary closer.
