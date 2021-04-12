Hicks opened the seventh inning of Sunday's loss to the Brewers and fired 1.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed no hits, issued two walks, uncorked a wild pitch and recorded two strikeouts.

With Hicks having last logged an appearance Wednesday, manager Mike Shildt saw an opportunity to get his young reliever some low-leverage work with the Cardinals down 7-3 at the time. Hicks had some trouble with location as his numbers indicate, but he was otherwise able to turn in a second straight workload of more than 20 pitches without setbacks. The fireballer has yet to be scored on this season through four appearances, and he could soon graduate to higher-leverage assignments if matters continue to unfold smoothly for him.