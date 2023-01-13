Hicks and the Cardinals agreed on a one-year, $1.8375 contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Hicks and the team will avoid arbitration after coming to terms on a deal for 2023 on Friday. The right-hander produced a 4.84 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 63 strikeouts and eight holds over 61.1 innings in 35 appearances, including eight starts, with St. Louis last season. Hicks will likely open the 2023 campaign as a setup option ahead of closer Ryan Helsley in the Cardinals' bullpen.