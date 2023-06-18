Hicks picked up the save Sunday against the Mets, allowing one hit over a scoreless inning. He did not record a strikeout or walk.

With Ryan Helsley (forearm) on the injured list, Hicks has locked down saves in back-to-back days. Giovanny Gallegos also figures to get some ninth-inning work with Helsley unavailable, but it appears it's Hicks' job to lose for now. The right-hander started his career as a closer, but he's struggled to stay healthy and was mostly limited to step-up duties when available.