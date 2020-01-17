Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Begins throwing program
Hicks (elbow) began a throwing program Jan. 6 and is progressing well in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Derek Shore of TheCardinalNation.com reports.
Hicks underwent Tommy John surgery in late June, so the beginning of a throwing program is a major step in his recovery. The 23-year-old will continue building up his arm strength in the coming months, with a return to throwing off the mound being his next major recovery benchmark. Hicks could make a return at some point this year, but it likely would only be for the tail end of the season.
