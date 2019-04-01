Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Blows first save opportunity
Hicks (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits while failing to record an out Sunday against Milwaukee.
Hicks didn't fare well in his second outing of the season, giving up a leadoff double, followed by an infield single and a game-winning double to the reigning National League MVP, Christian Yelich. Hicks will aim to return to form in the Cardinals' upcoming series with the Pirates after blowing his first save chance of 2019.
