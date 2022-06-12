Hicks (forearm) felt "great" after a 25-pitch bullpen session Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Hicks has been sidelined with a flexor injury since late May. He doesn't have a precise return date, but he's trending in the right direction. He still has several steps to go before returning from the injured list, however, especially as he wasn't quite throwing at his full velocity for most of Sunday's session.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Bullpen session set for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Progressing in throwing program•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Out with forearm injury•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Shaky in loss to Jays•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Wild in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Yields three runs•