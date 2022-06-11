Hicks (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Hicks has taken it easy since landing on the injured list in late May, but he is on the verge of throwing off a mound. Hicks' status will be updated again when the Cardinals release more information about his status.
