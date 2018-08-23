Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Closes out Dodgers
Hicks struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning against the Dodgers on Wednesday en route to his fifth save of the season.
Regular closer Bud Norris had pitched Monday and Tuesday in the first two games of the series, notching saves in both appearances, leaving Hicks to close things out in the finale. Hicks, who has the highest average pitch velocity in baseball, sits with a 3.08 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 64.1 innings this season. The 21-year-old should continue to get chances when Norris is unavailable.
