Hicks (3-1) earned the win Tuesday over the Phillies, striking out two and allowing one hit across 1.1 scoreless innings. He did not walk a batter.

Hicks entered in the eighth inning with two outs and runners on first and second with a chance to secure his second save of the season, but gave up a two-run double to Rhys Hoskins to tie the game. Matt Carpenter gave the Cardinals back the lead in the top of the ninth with a solo home run, allowing Hicks picked up the win with a clean frame. The flame-throwing right-hander now has a 2.13 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 38 innings this season, but does have 15 strikeouts across nine innings thus far in June.