Hicks (1-0) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings Saturday against the Reds to pick up the win. He allowed no hits, walked two and struck out none.

The fireballer lacked control in this one, as just 12 of his 26 offerings went for strikes, though given the hitless outing, it seems like "effectively wild" is the better term. Hicks wound up walking away with the win after Yadier Molina hit a tie-breaking homer in the seventh inning. The 21-year-old has yet to allow a run in 11.2 frames this season, though his 6:8 K:BB leaves much to be desired.