Hicks (elbow) continues playing catch and visiting the Cardinals' spring training facility for rehab-related work when possible, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hicks has been on a throwing program since January as he makes a return from UCL surgery. It's unclear what level of access Hicks still has to the team's Jupiter facility on a day-to-day basis, but shortly after spring training was suspended, he'd expressed an intention to be a frequent visitor as long as it was available. The delayed start to the 2020 campaign will help wipe out a substantial amount of missed regular-season time for Hicks, who could be ready to return sometime in July.