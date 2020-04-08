Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Continues playing catch
Hicks (elbow) continues playing catch and visiting the Cardinals' spring training facility for rehab-related work when possible, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Hicks has been on a throwing program since January as he makes a return from UCL surgery. It's unclear what level of access Hicks still has to the team's Jupiter facility on a day-to-day basis, but shortly after spring training was suspended, he'd expressed an intention to be a frequent visitor as long as it was available. The delayed start to the 2020 campaign will help wipe out a substantial amount of missed regular-season time for Hicks, who could be ready to return sometime in July.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Heads to injured list•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Eyeing midseason return•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Begins throwing program•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Transferred back to 40-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Undergoes surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the All-2020s team
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew looks ahead, trying to identify the best players at each position...
-
Prospect Profiles: Robert ready?
Luis Robert has mega tools and a great opportunity with the White Sox, but it might not happen...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Scoop Kennedy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Nimmo
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top dynasty targets based on polling
Who does the Fantasy Baseball community like most for the long haul? Scott White polls the...
-
Prospect Profiles: Meet Wander Franco
Get to know the top prospect in baseball, as Chris Towers breaks down Wander Franco's long-term...