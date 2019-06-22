Hicks will require at least a a few days of rest after being removed from Saturday's game versus the Angels with right triceps tendinitis, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatchreports.

Hicks entered Saturday's game and was working towards a five-out save, but he exited with an athletic trainer with two outs in the ninth inning after allowing a solo home run and recording two strikeouts. The Cardinals have two off days in the upcoming week and three in the next nine days, so it could be a good chance to take advantage of the 10-day injured list. The 22-year-old will likely undergo additional testing Sunday and may receive an updated recovery timeline.