Hicks was credited with his first hold in a win over the Marlins on Monday, firing a perfect seventh inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

So far, so good for Hicks in his comeback campaign, as he's fired a pair of perfect frames over his first two appearances, neither which has come in a save situation. The hard-throwing Hicks also has only one strikeout through six batters faced, but the fact he's notched six total outs on 26 pitches speaks to the fact his location already seems to be back to form after missing all of last season.