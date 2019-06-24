Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Diagnosed with torn UCL
Hicks was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow Monday.
Hicks left Saturday's game against the Angels with what was originally referred to as triceps tendinitis, but an MRI revealed a more serious injury Monday. The Cardinals are determining their plan of action, but it's safe to assume that Tommy John surgery is a very likely outcome. The team may be considering non-surgical options for now as the procedure would likely keep Hicks out for all of 2020 whether he undergoes it now or in a few months. John Gant is the frontrunner to close in Hicks' absence.
