Hicks was credited with his first save since June 13, 2019 in a Grapefruit League win over the Mets on Wednesday, with his velocity topping out at 100.4 mph, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Hicks worked around a leadoff walk to cruise through the next three batters in the ninth inning, lowering his spring ERA to 3.38 through four appearances. The hard-throwing right-hander has now worked an inning in back-to-back outings, but president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed Wednesday the team wants "to be smart about it" with respect to how quickly Hicks is thrown back into high-leverage situations once the regular season begins.