Hicks earned a save Sunday, working around one run on two hits in the 6-4 win over the Reds.

Hicks has allowed seven runs over the last 3.1 innings, bringing his ERA up from 2.42 to 3.56. He's just 2-for-6 in save chances this season and he isn't doing much to earn more of a share from closer Bud Norris. The 21-year-old flamethrower has greatly improved his command though, walking just one batter in 7.1 innings this month.