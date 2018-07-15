Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Earns second save
Hicks earned a save Sunday, working around one run on two hits in the 6-4 win over the Reds.
Hicks has allowed seven runs over the last 3.1 innings, bringing his ERA up from 2.42 to 3.56. He's just 2-for-6 in save chances this season and he isn't doing much to earn more of a share from closer Bud Norris. The 21-year-old flamethrower has greatly improved his command though, walking just one batter in 7.1 innings this month.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Starts July off hot•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Collects third win Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Another four strikeouts Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Notches first career save•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Strikeouts keep coming Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Powers down effectively Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...