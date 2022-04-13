Hicks (1-0) pitched two shutout innings, allowing a walk and striking out two to earn the win Tuesday versus the Royals.

Hicks is expected to enter the rotation officially during this weekend's series versus the Brewers. He was called on in relief Tuesday to maintain his pitching schedule, and he delivered quality innings while throwing 18 of his 27 pitches for strikes. The hard-throwing right-hander has worked as a reliever in his three previous major-league seasons, and it may take him a few turns through the rotation to build up to a starter's workload.