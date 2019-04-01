Hicks (1-1) threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and a walk to earn a victory against the Pirates on Monday.

The Cardinals rallied from down four to send the game into extra innings. Hicks pitched the ninth and tenth, giving the Cardinals another chance to bat. Hicks also pitched Sunday, but because he threw only 11 pitches in that outing, and Tuesday is a day off, the Cardinals were willing to let him toss 32 in this victory. However, it doesn't sound like the Cardinals are going to make a habit out of letting Hicks pitch on back-to-back days this year.