Hicks (elbow/opt out) is expected to enter spring training on a normal throwing schedule, Brendan Schaeffer of KMOV News reports.
The 24-year-old decided to opt out of the 2020 campaign due to some lingering inflammation from his 2019 Tommy John Surgery and the fact he's a Type 1 diabetic, but he's on track to return next season. Hicks had a 3.14 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB over 28.2 innings while going 14-for-15 in save opportunities during 2019, so he's the presumed favorite for the closer's role entering spring training.
