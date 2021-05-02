Hicks was removed from Saturday's game against the Pirates with an apparent right arm injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 24-year-old recorded two outs during the seventh inning before being seen flexing his arm after a pitch and subsequently leaving with the athletic trainer. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and the Cardinals are likely to remain cautious with Hicks since he's only a handful of games into his return from Tommy John surgery in June 2019.