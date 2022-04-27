Hicks was removed from Tuesday's start against the Mets with a right wrist contusion, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Hicks was struck on the wrist by a 97-mph comebacker during the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he was in clear discomfort on the mound during the third and was lifted after badly spiking a pitch. The right-hander allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout over two innings and exited in line for the loss. Hicks' availability for his next turn through the rotation is up in the air as he continues to be evaluated.