Hicks' elbow inflammation is expected to keep him out for at least four weeks, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Hicks left his outing Saturday against the Pirates with the injury. His removal was originally called precautionary, but he'll now be out until at least early June. Hicks had only thrown 10 innings since returning from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent back in June of 2019, so the Cardinals have every reason to be cautious with the young fireballer. He had yet to work his way into a high-leverage role, so his absence won't significantly change the team's bullpen hierarchy.