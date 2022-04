Hicks (wrist) is listed as the starter for Sunday's game against Arizona, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Hicks exited his previous start Tuesday against the Mets after taking a comebacker off his right wrist. He hasn't been diagnosed with anything worse than a bruise and appears set to avoid missing a start. He's unlikely to pitch deep into Sunday's contest, as he's topped out at three innings this season.