Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Eyeing midseason return
Hicks (elbow), who resumed a throwing program earlier this month, is aiming for a return to the Cardinals at some point in the middle of the season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Though pitchers who undergo Tommy John surgery typically require 12-to-18 months of rehab time, Hicks' status as a relief pitcher likely means that he won't need the full length of the recovery timeline to build up his arm. Given that he underwent the elbow procedure in late June of 2019, Hicks could realistically have a shot at returning around the All-Star break, assuming he endures no snags in the rehab process. Hicks had served as St. Louis' closer prior to damaging his UCL, but the Cardinals could be more inclined to bring him back in a setup role this season once he's reinstated from the injured list.
