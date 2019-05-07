Hicks struck out the only two batters he faced in a non-save situation during Monday's 6-0 win over the Phillies.

Hicks came into the game with a runner on first and one out in the ninth inning and got the job done. Even more impressive, his two strikeouts came against sluggers Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins. Hicks now owns a 2.03 ERA and 18:5 K:BB.