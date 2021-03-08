Hicks, who's already thrown a pair of live batting practice sessions, is scheduled to pitch in a "B" game Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. "The good news is, Jordan is in a really good place, on track for the season," manager Mike Shildt said. "But we're just taking it rightfully slow and building up the intensity to what that looks like for competition."

The right-hander has been brought along carefully this spring after last pitching in June 2019, but with Hicks passing every test put in front of him thus far, he appears to be on the cusp of game action. If all checks out well after Wednesday's outing, Hicks would likely be deemed ready for his Grapefruit League debut.