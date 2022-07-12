Hicks will serve as the Cardinals' opening pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Hicks has previously made seven starts with St. Louis this season, but he's made each of his four appearances since coming off the 10-day injured list July 2 following a five-week absence due to a forearm injury. Manager Oliver Marmol recently hinted at the possibility of using Hicks as an opener, and the skipper determined that a matchup with a fearsome top half of the Dodgers lineup was a good spot to use the right-hander. Hicks will likely work one or two innings before giving way to bulk reliever Matthew Liberatore, who had generally struggled while working as a traditional starter over his first six big-league outings.