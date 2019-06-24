Hicks (triceps) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right arm and elbow Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Officially diagnosed with right triceps tendinitis after the injury resulted in him being pulled from a save chance in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Angels, Hicks will be sent in for additional tests as the Cardinals look to determine the severity of the injury. Prior to Sunday's series finale, manager Mike Shildt said John Gant would act as the team's closer for the duration of Hicks' absence, though those plans may have changed after Gant yielded four runs in a non-save opportunity. Carlos Martinez and Andrew Miller would likely be next in line for save chances behind Gant in the event Hicks requires a stay on the IL, a distinct possibility with the Cardinals playing just five games this week.