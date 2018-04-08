Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Grabs first career hold Saturday
Hicks notched his first hold in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing an unearned run on two walks over one inning.
A throwing error by Matt Carpenter that allowed Paul Goldschmidt to reach got Hicks' inning started on the wrong foot, and the young fireballer hurt his own cause with a walk to A.J. Pollock. That eventually set up an RBI groundout by Chris Owings, but Carpenter's miscue allowed Hicks' ERA to remain unblemished over the first five outings of his big-league career. Given his blistering velocity and early success, it appears manager Mike Matheny will have to fight the temptation to overuse the 21-year-old, as he's already shown the ability to be a late-inning force.
