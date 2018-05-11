Hicks grabbed his third hold by retiring the only batter he faced in a win over the Padres on Thursday.

The young fireballer disposed of Freddy Galvis on five pitches, inducing a flyout to left to end the seventh inning. Hicks has now generated five consecutive scoreless outings but has failed to record a strikeout in any of them, a rather surprising statistical nugget considering his triple-digit fastball.

