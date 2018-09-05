Hicks needed only one out to secure his sixth save of the season in Tuesday's 11-8 win over the Nationals.

The Cardinals began the bottom of the ninth inning with a six-run lead, yet Hicks had to be called upon with two outs and the tying run at the plate. The 21-year-old needed six pitches to retire Matt Wieters on a groundout to preserve the win. Hicks should continue to be the Cardinals top high-leverage reliever, and should see occasional save opportunities when closer Bud Norris is unavailable.