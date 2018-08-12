Hicks gave up a hit and struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings to pick up his third save of the season in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

He entered the game protecting a three-run lead with two outs in the eighth inning, but after the Cards tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, Hicks stuck around to close things out. The 21-year-old flamethrower has been getting good results since the All-Star break, posting a 0.79 ERA despite a 6:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings, but unless something happens to Bud Norris, Hicks will primarily remain in a set-up role down the stretch.