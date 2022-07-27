Hicks (2-5) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in 1.2 innings Tuesday versus the Blue Jays, taking the loss.

Hicks entered the game to begin the fifth inning, but he ran into trouble in the sixth. He left the bases loaded for Junior Fernandez to face George Springer, with the Blue Jays' slugger smacking a grand slam. With five runs allowed in 2.1 innings since the All-Star break, Hicks has effectively lost the momentum he gained from an eight-inning scoreless streak prior to the break. The flame-throwing righty has a 4.85 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 35:26 K:BB across 39 innings in 17 appearances (eight starts). Until he can settle down again, Hicks is likely to see a multi-inning relief role.