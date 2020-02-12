Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Heads to injured list
Hicks (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Hicks was moved to the injured list in order to create a roster spot for Brad Miller, who was signed by St. Louis on Wednesday. The 23-year-old was already eyeing a midseason return from undergoing Tommy John surgery in late June of 2019. It is possible that the Cardinals will attempt to ease Hicks back from his long absence in a setup role rather than resuming immediate closing duties. Giovanny Gallegos is expected to begin the season as the closer with the recent news that Carlos Martinez will be competing for a spot in the starting rotation.
