Hicks failed to record an out in Sunday's loss against Atlanta, allowing three runs on three hits and walk.

Brought in to close out the Braves in the ninth inning, Hicks immediately allowed a double to Freddie Freeman and followed by serving up two singles sandwiched around a walk. Because he was pulled with the Cardinals still leading 3-2, Hicks did not get saddled with a blown save, though the technicality matters little to St. Louis. With the blowup, Hicks' season ERA rose from 2.65 to 4.24, but he should maintain a firm grasp on the closer role as he has nailed down 10 saves on the season.