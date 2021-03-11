Hicks recorded a clean inning on 11 pitches during a "B" game against the Nationals on Wednesday, his first game action of any kind since June 2019, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. "I don't think it would have mattered what lens you're looking [through]," said manager Mike Shildt. "It was pretty darn good."

The right-hander recorded a strikeout while also inducing a pair of groundouts. Hicks, highly regarded for his ability to consistently hit triple digits on the radar gun when healthy, was also recorded at 102 mph in a live batting practice session Wednesday, further corroborating the fitness of his surgically repaired elbow. Assuming he remains free of any setbacks in coming days, Hicks' next step will be his Grapefruit League debut.