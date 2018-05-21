Hicks fired a scoreless 1.1 innings in a win over the Phillies on Sunday, issuing two walks, uncorking a wild pitch and recording a strikeout. Two of his sinkers to Odubel Herrera hit 105 mph, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Overall, the five pitches that Hicks fired against Herrera were the five fastest thrown this season as per Statcast, as the other three clocked in at 104.3, 104.2 and 103.7 mph. The 21-year-old's amazing ascent from High-A to the majors continues, as he's now generated scoreless appearances in nine of his last 10 trips to the mound.