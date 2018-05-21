Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Lights up radar gun Sunday
Hicks fired a scoreless 1.1 innings in a win over the Phillies on Sunday, issuing two walks, uncorking a wild pitch and recording a strikeout. Two of his sinkers to Odubel Herrera hit 105 mph, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Overall, the five pitches that Hicks fired against Herrera were the five fastest thrown this season as per Statcast, as the other three clocked in at 104.3, 104.2 and 103.7 mph. The 21-year-old's amazing ascent from High-A to the majors continues, as he's now generated scoreless appearances in nine of his last 10 trips to the mound.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Notches second win of season•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Grabs one-out hold Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Reclaims fastest pitch title•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Takes first loss Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Collects victory Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Mows through Cubs in win•
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start