Hicks struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save Thursday against the Reds.

Hicks didn't have much trouble slamming the door in this one, as he required just 13 pitches to retire the side in order. He was yanked early from his last save chance after surrendering a run against the Cubs on Sunday, but his skipper evidently still has confidence in him with the game on the line. The 22-year-old right-hander owns a 3.80 ERA with 25 strikeouts over 21.1 innings this season.