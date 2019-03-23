Manager Mike Shildt suggested Friday that Hicks will be the Cardinals' primary closer, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "The reality is while we don't say it's Jordan, period, Jordan is going to get a lot of those opportunities. Let's not kid ourselves here," Shildt said. "The good news is we have multiple people who can do it. We've declared a couple of guys at the end who will get the majority of it. Jordan will get a lot of it. It won't be like the phone will ring and everybody will wonder what the heck is going on."

The Cardinals remain one of several teams without a designated closer, but Shildt was nice enough to provide some clarity on St. Louis' back-end situation ahead of weekend drafts. Hicks has put himself in position to be the top option for saves with a strong spring. While Hicks has issued seven free passes in six innings, he's also fanned 11 while holding opponents to a .130 average. Lefty Andrew Miller will likely see some chances based on matchups, and Alex Reyes and Carlos Martinez (shoulder) loom as threats to his role if Hicks stumbles.

