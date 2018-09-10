Hicks secured his 23rd hold in Sunday's win over the Tigers, but he's lost out in the competition for the closer's role to Carlos Martinez, Tyler Fenwick of MLB.com reports.

The triple-digit fireballer worked a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's victory, allowing a a walk and recording a strikeout. It was a nice rebound from a rocky outing in Friday's series opener in which Hicks gave up two earned runs over 1.1 innings, but the rookie nevertheless appears slated for a setup role behind Martinez for what remains of the regular season. Despite that development, Hicks has been extremely impressive in 2018 after vaulting multiple minor-league levels to unexpectedly reach the majors this season, and he remains an excellent asset to own in all formats.