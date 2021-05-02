Hicks was removed from Saturday's game versus the Pirates as a precaution due to right forearm tightness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The 24-year-old is coming off Tommy John surgery in June of 2019, so it's not much of a surprise to see the Cardinals quickly pulling the young pitcher. Hicks' removal was labeled a precaution, though that doesn't necessarily mean he won't be forced to miss any time. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Exits with apparent arm issue•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Secures third hold•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Wild, ineffective in ninth•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Another low-leverage appearance•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Deployed in sixth inning•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Scoreless frame in '21 debut•