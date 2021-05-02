Hicks was removed from Saturday's game versus the Pirates as a precaution due to right forearm tightness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 24-year-old is coming off Tommy John surgery in June of 2019, so it's not much of a surprise to see the Cardinals quickly pulling the young pitcher. Hicks' removal was labeled a precaution, though that doesn't necessarily mean he won't be forced to miss any time. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.