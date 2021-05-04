The Cardinals placed Hicks (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

St. Louis is officially classifying Hicks' injury as "right elbow inflammation," which suggests that the MRI he underwent Monday didn't reveal a strain or any structural damage to his forearm. Hicks is eligible to come off the IL on May 12, but he'll likely need to receive clearance to resume throwing within the next few days in order to return to the active roster in the minimum amount of time.