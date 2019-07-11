Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Moves to 60-day IL
Hicks (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Hicks underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of June, so this move is simply procedural. The hard-throwing right-hander is set to miss the remainder of this season and likely most of the 2020 campaign while on the mend.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Undergoes surgery•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Tommy John surgery scheduled•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Officially heads to IL•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Diagnosed with torn UCL•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Getting MRI on arm•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Dealing with triceps tendinitis•
