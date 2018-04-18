Hicks notched his second hold in a 5-3 win over the Cubs on Tuesday, firing a scoreless seventh inning.

The hard-throwing rookie surprisingly failed to record a strikeout, but that doesn't mean he wasn't razor sharp. Hicks fired 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes while setting down the dangerous trio of Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Wilson Contreras. The 21-year-old's ERA remains unblemished on the season, as the sole run he's allowed was unearned.