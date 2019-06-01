Hicks (2-2) picked up the win in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Cubs, walking two and striking out two over two scoreless innings of relief.

The St. Louis closer worked a clean ninth and 10th inning, and was rewarded when Matt Carpenter dropped a bases-loaded hit into the left-field corner in the bottom of the final frame. Hicks now sports a 3.60 ERA and 23:10 K:BB through 20 innings, and he's 11-for-12 in save situations.