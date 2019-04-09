Hicks picked up the save against the Dodgers on Monday, working around a walk to post a scoreless ninth inning and close out a 4-3 victory for the Cardinals. He struck out one.

It was the second save of the season for the 22-year-old, who needed 14 pitches to successfully protect this one-run lead and close out the victory. He had one rough outing against the Brewers on March 31, giving up three hits and two earned runs while recording just one out and blowing the save, but he hasn't given up any runs in any of his other four appearances. Hicks has made a case to continue to see the majority of the looks for save opportunities for the Cardinals, and he could further entrench himself as the primary option if he continues to pitch well.