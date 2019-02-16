Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Not officially named closer
Manager Mike Shildt won't name Hicks or anyone else the team's closer, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Hicks has classic closer stuff, with a fastball that averaged over 100 mph in his rookie season. He got the ball in the ninth inning occasionally last year, picking up six saves, but the Cardinals also signed Andrew Miller over the offseason, a veteran with 53 career saves. Shildt is likely to play the matchups, as Hicks is a righty and Miller a lefty, which would prevent either pitcher from recording a high saves total.
