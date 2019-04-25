Hicks earned the save by striking out the lone batter he faced in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Brewers.

It wasn't a typical one-out save for Hicks as he had to face reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich with the bases loaded, but he still managed to strike him out on five pitches. The 22-year-old is 7-for-8 in save opportunities and has a 2.61 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB through 10.1 innings.